Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput's family issues a hard-hitting letter, writes about receiving threats

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statements against Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, the family has now issued a letter. The letter has been given to us by family sources in which they have penned about their journey from the beginning till now. The family started the letter by writing a few lines by Firaq Jalalpuri which read as "तू इधर उधर की न बात कर ये बता कि क़ाफ़िला क्यूँ लुटा, मुझे रहज़नों से गिला नहीं तिरी रहबरी का सवाल है".

In the letter, penned in Hindi, the family has written about four daughters and their youngest son, Sushant. It read as (translated), "The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was 'mannat' of his mother. Whole life the family did not take anything from anyone, neither harmed anyone. "

Check out the nine-page letter below:

Meanwhile, Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday alleged that Sanjay Raut had used "unparliamentary language" for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The top cop of Bihar also said that Raut spoke baseless things about the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput and himself without being aware of facts.

"I heard he used unparliamentary language for Bihar CM also. He said baseless things about Sushant Singh Rajput's father and me that are untrue. He is not aware of the facts. He is a responsible person and should not have done this," Pandey told ANI.

Pandey's remarks came after Raut alleged that the relation between the late actor and his father were strained and had also accused the Bihar DGP of acting like the spokesperson of the party.