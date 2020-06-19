EXCLUSIVE - Chandrachur Singh spills the beans on being approached for Salman Khan's role in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

During several media interactions, Karan Johar had claimed that he had approached Chadrachur Singh for the role of Salman Khan in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998. However, the filmmaker revealed that Singh was among many who rejected the role which finally was done by Salman. Now during an Exclusive interaction with DNA, Chandrachur was asked about the incident and his side of the story.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE - 'Aarya' actor Chandrachur Singh calls comparison with Shashi Tharoor as 'fun and amusing'

To which the Aarya actor told us, "It was my loss that's all I can say. It is a very nice and cult film and the fact is that, what was meant to be, was meant to be. It's one of those decisions you make and learn from that."

For the uninitiated, Karan had told on Zee TV's talk show, Yaaron Ki Baaraat about Chandrachur rejecting the role. He narrated the whole incident by stating, "I had thought of casting Chandrachur Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after three other actors rejected the role. I was told nobody wants to do the role and I was already stressed. So I went to give Chandrachur a narration and after the first day, he asked me to call him and meet the next day. When I called him a day later, he told me he would do the film and asked for a complete narration. I went all the way from Malabar Hill to Seven Bungalows and then, even before I could start, he refused to do my film. I just thought he could have told me that on the phone and saved my two hours of travel time."

Currently, Chandrachur has made his web debut with Hotstar Specials Aarya in which Sushmita Sen plays the titular role. The show streamed on June 19, 2020.

ALSO READ: Blast from the past: How Salman Khan and not Chandrachur Singh starred in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'