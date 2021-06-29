Ex-wife Sussanne Khan's reaction to Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping pic flaunting ripped physique is breaking the internet

On Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan took social media by storm with a video flaunting his chiselled physique and ripped abs. In the promotional BTS clip for his fitness brand HRX, Hrithik can be seen striking various poses as the crew shoots him.

From posing in an unbuttoned, sleeveless black denim jacket, flaunting his well-toned body in a sleeveless black zipper jacket featuring a hood to going topless for the shoot, Hrithik Roshan went all out showing off the hard work he had put in achieving the muscular physique. With a light stubble and that chiselled body, Hrithik was hotness personified in this video.

His astonishingly good looks teamed with an envious body definitely made a lot of girls swoon over him. What further set the fans' hearts aflutter was a picture that Hrithik shared soon after the BTS video. It was a close-up photo of him flaunting his well-toned bare chest and showing off his muscular arms while sporting a black cap, and scarf and sunglasses.

Now, this photo not just made Hrithik's female fans go weak in the knees but also evoked response for his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is rumoured to be dating Aly Goni's brother Arsalan Goni.

While Anil Kapoor commented, "Constantly raising the bar," Sussanne Khan wrote, "U look 21." She followed up her comment with a raising hand and two clap emojis.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne, who got married in 2000, got divorced in 2014. However, the two have been co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and have been setting major parents goals.