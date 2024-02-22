Twitter
Bollywood

Esha Deol shares first photo after separation with Bharat Takhtani, adds cryptic note: 'No matter how...'

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who had tied the knot in June 2012 and are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya, announced their separation earlier this month.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, had announced her separation with husband Bharat Takhtani earlier this month on February 6. Now, finally the actress has shared her first Instagram post since making that announcement as she dropped a sun-kissed selfie wearing a hat and a black top while sitting inside a car on Thursday.

Along with the photo, Esha wrote, "No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise", and added the emojis of a yellow heart, and a shining sun. The actress, who has appeared in films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yuva, Dhoom, Kaal, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, and No Entry among others, also added the hashtags #sunrise #sunshine #gratitude with the red heart and evil eye emojis.

Her fans and netizens expressed their concern for the actress in the comments section. One of them wrote, "My Tigress!!! You are going to rise above and you are the most strongest, bravest and compassionate soul...Love you my sister", while another added, "Dark is the part of the life but we have to wait for the day and be ready to refuel the life in rays." Sussanne Khan's sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan also wrote, "You are gorgeous. You are beautiful. You are strong and don’t let anyone let you doubt that", along with multiple red heart emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha and Bharat had issued a joint statement to Delhi Times announcing their separation. "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected", they had said. The actress and businessman had tied the knot in June 2012 and are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya, aged 6 and 4 respectively.

