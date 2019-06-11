Search icon
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcome a baby girl for the second time; here's how the actor announced the happy news

Esha Deol took to her Instagram page and announced the arrival of her second baby. Esha and Bharat are proud parents to a daughter once again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 10:11 AM IST

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed baby girl once again on June 10, 2019. The lovely couple's firstborn is also a girl born in the year 2017. They named her Radhya Takhtani. Now, like her mom Hema Malini, Esha is also a proud mother of two daughters. The Dhoom actor took to her Instagram and shared this happy news. She posted a photo, in which she announced the arrival of her second baby girl.

Esha and Bharat named their daughter Miraya Takhtani. In the announcement photo, she has written, 'Welcome to the tribe'. Esha captioned her post as, "Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani"

Check out the adorable post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

Esha had announced about her pregnancy by sharing a photo of Radhya, who has become an elder sister now. Esha wrote, "made the announcement by sharing a photo of Radhya and captioned it as, "Im being promoted to 'Big Sister'."

Earlier talking about her baby Radhya, Esha had stated to a tabloid, "Radhya is a happy baby unless forced to do something she doesn't want to do. She's very much my daughter and there are times when she gives me that Deol look with one eyebrow raised and I feel that I'm looking at myself in the mirror."

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in the year 2012. After five years of marriage, they went the family way by becoming parents to Radhya. 

Looks like, the cute couple has completed their family filled with two cute baby girls.

