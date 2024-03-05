Emraan Hashmi is 'surprised' with Kangana Ranaut's claims on nepotism in Bollywood: 'It is not right to...'

Emraan Hashmi reacts to his Gangster co-star Kangana Ranaut's views on nepotism in Bollywood.

After impressing everyone with his performance in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming series Showtime. Recently, the actor opened up on Kangana Ranaut's claims on nepotism.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, when asked his views about Kangana Ranaut's claims of nepotism in the industry, Emraan Hashmi said, "I like Kangana a lot personally, as an artist, and as a person. Maybe she might have had some bad experiences in the film industry. My experience with Kangana was such, that I had given a hit that time, but still in Gangster I took the villain’s role where she was given center stage. It was almost like a female-centric film. So, I don’t know when this perception about the industry started and people started saying that we all are drug addicts or the industry only works through nepotism. I think it is dumbfounding and not true.”

Emraan Hashmi further addressed the public’s negativity towards Bollywood and said, "There was a lot of negativity towards the industry after Covid, and even after the Sushant Singh Rajput episode, and the Boycott Bollywood trend for that matter. There was a resentment, where the entertainment industry was focused on singularly.” Kangana Ranaut and Emraan have worked together in films like Gangster, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, and Ungli among others.

Showtime is backed by Karan Johar and apart from Emraan Hashmi, Showtime also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The show is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

Meanwhile, apart from Showtime, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen playing the antagonist opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film OG. Helmed by Sujeet, the film marks Emraan's Telugu debut and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in key role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 27.