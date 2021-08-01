Emraan Hashmi flaunts sculpted arms as he trains for ‘Tiger 3’, fans go gaga

As he prepares for ‘Tiger 3,' Emraan Hashmi is not wasting any time in wowing netizens with his hard workouts.

Taking to his Twitter account, Emraan posted a picture of his bulky arms and captioned it ‘Just another arms day’

Fans took to the comment section and expressed how excited they were for his look.

As per reports by Mid-day, Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan are sharing screen space for the first time. Professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman joined Emraan and Salman on July 29 to can the lengthy and intense confrontational scenes.

‘Tiger’ 3 will see a cat-and-mouse chase between Salman and Emraan. After wrapping up the Mumbai shoot, the team will head to Europe to shoot the rest of the film and sequences. Before signing the project, Emraan told a leading daily , “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true.”

Emraan Hashmi was most recently seen in the film ‘Mumbai Saga’. He will also appear in the spooky drama ‘Ezra', in addition to the sequel to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai.' Emraan's film 'Chehre,' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, is awaiting release.

‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, was the debut film in the franchise. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (2017). Maneesh Sharma will now direct the franchise's third instalment.