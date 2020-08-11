'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised in Hyderabad, said to be in critical condition

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is said to be in a critical condition. Reports state that the director suffered from Liver Cirrhosis in the past which has relapsed now. His condition is said to be terminal. On the work front, the director stepped into Bollywood with his 2008 film Mumbai Meri Jaan and went to helm Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay, Madaari, Force, among others.

Not only director but Nishikant has also acted in films such as John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome and Bhavesh Joshi starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. Currently, the filmmaker is also directing a project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for the 2022 release.

His journey in the film industry first began with the 2004 film Hava Aney Dey as an actor. He then went to spear in Marathi films such as Saatchya Aat Gharat and Dombivali Fast. Drishyam went on to become a huge hit among the audiences and was an official Hindi remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. When the film was being made Nishikant had said that it was mainly the script that he kept in mind while making the film and never tried to replicate the original.

He had said, "I looked at this film purely in terms of a script. I didn't look at it as something which was made before and that I had to replicate. There's a director's perspective on how you make the film, how you edit it and how you present it and I did it my way. I had only seen the film (the original) once and strictly avoided seeing it again so that I don't lose perspective. I followed the script and treated it as our own version."