'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical, undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

It was reported yesterday that filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is unwell and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The Drishyam helmer is battling liver cirrhosis and his condition is critical.

Several reports were floating around claiming he passed, however, according to our sources, the director is alive as of now. DNA tried to locate him and found that Nishikant is admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad, sources say. The hospital authorities have said that Nishikant is being treated for a liver ailment and an official note regarding his condition will be shared in a while, by the hospital.

On the work front, the director stepped into Bollywood with his 2008 film Mumbai Meri Jaan and went to helm Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay, Madaari, Force, among others. Currently, the filmmaker is also directing a project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for the 2022 release.

Drishyam went on to become a huge hit among the audiences and was an official Hindi remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. When the film was being made Nishikant had said that it was mainly the script that he kept in mind while making the film and never tried to replicate the original.

He had said, "I looked at this film purely in terms of a script. I didn't look at it as something which was made before and that I had to replicate. There's a director's perspective on how you make the film, how you edit it and how you present it and I did it my way. I had only seen the film (the original) once and strictly avoided seeing it again so that I don't lose perspective. I followed the script and treated it as our own version."