Dobaaraa star Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on viral video of her argument with pap, says 'even my parents..'

Dobaaraa actress Taapsee Panna recently got into a heated argument for arriving late at her film’s promotional event and not posing for the paps in Mumbai. The video of the same went viral on social media and netizens slammed her.

The actress has now reacted to the controversy during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actress said that paps should respect her as she believes is a ‘ two-way street.’ The actress also said that she has so many friends who are paps as she has dealt with all three industries Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She said, “But some of them sometimes forget that there is a very thin line between being a public figure and public property.”

She added, “You should hear the tone in which they sometimes speak. It is just so insulting to us. The way that gentleman spoke to me it seemed as though he was doing me a favour by clicking me. Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?”

She further said, “I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say”

She mentioned, “Sadly, they are the windows for the public to celebrities and hence there are a lot of people who misuse that power. I am as much a human being as anyone who is reading this interview. When spoken to rudely I have the full right to ask why I am being spoken to in that way. I did nothing wrong. We are all in the same industry. They need to respect me as much as I respect them. Just because we on this side of the camera it doesn’t mean only we need to behave politely.”

For the unversed, Taapsee arrived late at Mumbai’s Mithibai College for the event where paps were already waiting for her. She got into the argument after paps complained that she promised to pose for the pictures, but she didn’t. In the video, photographers can be seen calling her while she was going inside. Photographers also said that she arrived late. After this, the actress asked the paps to be respectful towards her.

She said, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully.”

While her team was trying best to calm her down. Taapsee said, “The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me." With folded hands, the actress added, "Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai.”