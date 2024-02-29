Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

On Thursday, February 29, Netflix unveiled the first look of its upcoming drama thriller 'Do Patti' at Next on Netflix! Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi, the film is set to take viewers on a thrilling rollercoaster ride, with the perfect puree of suspense, emotion and drama like never before. It is set to transport audiences to the mesmerising and mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for this vivid edge-of-the-seat thriller to unfold. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

Soon after the teaser dropped online, fans and viewers praised it as a 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller. A netizen wrote, "This type of film I want Kriti to do. She's a perfect actor by the way." Another netizen wrote, "Did not imagine this but excited already!" An internet user wrote, "Kriti Sanon in her first ever negative character."

“Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind!” the team of Do Patti says. “The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience… with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix.”. Do Patti will stream soon on Netflix.