DNA Exclusive: 'Sherni' star Vidya Balan talks about her equation with cousin, 'The Family Man' actor Priyamani

Vidya Balan, Priyamani

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original film 'Sherni', starring Vidya Balan is a path-breaking story entailing the journey of a female forest officer navigating through her marriage with her rather unusual job.

During an interaction with DNA recently, when asked if she was open to doing a web series after 'Shakuntala Devi' released on OTT last year and 'Sherni' is all set to be dropped on the same streaming platform, Vidya said, "Oh yes. I've been offered many but nothing's really excited me to take the plunge because it's a huge time commitment. Maybe if something feels irresistible I might take the plunge. You shoot for months and months on end, and maybe for a few seasons, so, you have to be ready for that mentally."

On being asked if she has watched the much-talked-about web series 'The Family Man' season 2, Vidya said, "No, I haven't watched it yet. But I'm waiting to."

Not many know that Vidya Balan and 'The Family Man' star Priyamani are cousins. So, during the interaction when we asked 'The Dirty Picture' star about Priyamani, she said, "Yes, but can you believe we've met once in our lives. We are distant cousins. We met on a film award stage once because our families are not in touch."

When asked what did she have to say about Priyamani's career trajectory, Vidya said, "I'm given to believe that she's a wonderful actor, and she's doing really well for herself. More power to her."

Meanwhile, on being asked if she has been gaslighted in real life, something her character is seen experiencing in the trailer, Vidya told DNA, "Of course, I've been gaslighted by people. I think when I trust someone, or I guess when anyone trusts anyone, it becomes difficult to see when they're being gaslit. It has happened to me. I didn't even know what gaslighting was until a few years ago. And now that I know it, I'm well aware. When I feel that someone's gaslighting me, then I just avoid that person because you can't get manipulative people to change."

Asked if like her character Vidya Vincent in the trailer, she too has been told to look a certain way, dress a certain way, Vidya replied, "Of course. I think everyone knows that about me in my career, everyone's had an opinion on what I should wear, what I should weigh, and all of that, and it's damn annoying. And it used to bother me before, but it stopped bothering me. And when it stopped bothering me, people stopped talking."

Audiences are in for a treat with Vidya in the lead, and an ensemble cast that boasts of names like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

Produced by T-Series & Abundatia Entertainment, this Amazon Original Movie is directed by an award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar who's known for his critically-acclaimed film 'Newton'. Prime Members can stream Sherni exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting June 18.