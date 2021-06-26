DNA Exclusive! OG 'Saki' girl Koena Mitra talks about Nora Fatehi's performance in recreated version of 'O Saki Saki'

If you are a Bollywood lover, you would definitely remember the cult song 'O Saki Saki' from the 2004 Sanjay Gupta directed film 'Musafir'. Originally picturised on actress Koena Mitra who was a rage back in the day, the track had Hindi film music lovers hooked onto it for its dance beats and of course, Koena's scintillating performance.

Composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the original song was such a massive hit that even years later it was fresh in the memory of the fans who accepted it with open arms when 'O Saki Saki' was recreated in the film 'Batla House'. However, except for the hook line, much was changed in the recreated version.

While the hook line remained the same, 'O Saki Saki' was recreated in an entirely new package with composition by music composer Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar and B Praak. Also, the 2019 version was picturised on Nora Fatehi.

Now, after a couple of years later, when we got an opportunity to speak with the OG Saki girl Koena Mitra, we asked her about Nora being associated with the song and how she felt about the recreated version in an exclusive tête-à-tête.

On being asked about Nora's performance and the recreated version of the cult song, Koena told DNA, "I feel good when I see her on-screen, when I see her visuals. I think she was lucky enough to get a massively hit song. When we shot Saki, it was just another number. So, Vishal-Shekhar, Bosco-Caesar, the director, me and everyone else working on the song had to work really hard to make it a cult. The new Saki team had the luxury of having a hit number, it was definitely a plus point."

She added, "What I did not like was the song composition. It was such a hit song, they should have done it with Vishal-Shekhar and the original singers. But, when I see the visuals I feel good that the song wasn't messed with and the cast was good and they had selected somebody who is a fabulous dancer. So, the image and the reputation of the song was intact. Nora is a fabulous performer. She has done the song in her style, back then, I did it in my style. Nora has performed it very well."

For the unversed, Koena Mitra is currently working on setting up an aesthetic clinic in Mumbai and is gearing up to complete a web film and series, the official announcement of which is expected soon.