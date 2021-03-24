DNA Exclusive: 'Can't say I'm completely comfortable in my own skin yet,' says Ananya Panday

Ending the five-day fashion extravaganza on a high, Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice showcased a collection that emphasized the importance of staying happy and finding happiness around us. And star kid Ananya Panday turned Ruchika's muse as she dazzled the ramp with a stunning outfit and confident walk.

While speaking to Ananya on the sidelines of the show, we at DNA asked her about how she deals with trolls, to which she replied, "There are two sides to the coin. There is the negative, but I try to focus on positivity, love and honesty. There's a lot of it. Someone like me, I believe in giving the love back. So, I try not to focus on the evil, but on the positivity and love."

Fo the unversed, Ananya recently opened up about being targetted for having a particular body type and being subjected to hate and body shaming even before she entered films. She shared instances when she was called a 'boy', 'flatscreen' among other things.

Talking about the same and sharing how did she deal with the phase, Ananya said, "Honestly, I am against body shaming. I think everybody is different, everyone is unique and bodies are meant to look different, I think that's what makes you beautiful. The way I dealt with it, I think the pros is that because every day even I am learning to love myself and love my body. I think I learn a little every single day. So, it's not a process. I can't say I'm completely comfortable in my own skin yet but I think I'm learning every single day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is will be next seen in the pan-India film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverekonda.