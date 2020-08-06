'Diwali came early': Akshay Kumar lauds Ram Mandir digital billboard at New York's Times Square

Akshay Kumar has taken to Twitter to laud Ram Mandir digital billboard in US. The Times Square digital billboard in New York carried the news of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan, which took place on Wednesday.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar lauded the same, calling it 'early Diwali' and 'historic day'. He chanted 'Jai Siya Ram' like Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. "Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram," tweeted Akshay.

Here's his tweet:

Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram https://t.co/whrIXK8yhn August 5, 2020

After conducting the 'Bhumi Poojan' earlier in the day, PM Modi took the stage and urged attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'. He said, "Today the chants of 'Jai Siya Ram' is not only being heard in Ayodhya but it is audible across the world. On this pious day, I wish all the devotees of Lord Ram heartily."

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolize the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," PM had added.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sang devotional songs at the BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ayodhya`s Ram Temple. He was seen following the safety protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19 as his office was decked up with flowers and lights on the occasion.