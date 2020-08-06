Disha Salian's father Satish accuses media of mentally harassing him, family

Disha Salian's father Satish Salian has accused media of mentally harassing him and his family. Satish wrote a letter to the assistant commissioner of Police Dilip Yadav in which he has filed a defamation case too. He also stated that he has complained in Malvani Police station regarding the matter.

His letter read:

Sir. I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by the journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter, Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances. I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP, office vide letter dated:13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family. In addition to the said letter, I would like to bring to your attention, the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family. The media people come unannounced at my house hiding their original brand in the name of interviews regarding the death of my daughter. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted but it's also taking a toll on my family.

We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone with foul play.

News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughters reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them.

Through this letter. I would request you to lake reasonable actions against the concerned journalists, influencers. politicians and media for their insensitive act towards US.

Disha Salian's case has been also linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member, had alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, and later on June 14, even Sushant was killed. He claimed that both the incidents are related and pointed out that Disha Salian was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report.

Recently, Disha's post-mortem reports have come back. The report reveals that she had unnatural head injuries and other multiple injuries which could be because she fell from a high rise building in Mumbai.