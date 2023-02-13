‘She looks like belly dancer’: Disha Patani gets trolled for wearing backless top, skirt at Sid-Kiara's reception

Disha patani at Sid-Kiara's wedding reception

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is getting trolled once again for the choice of her outfit. Disha Patani attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday (February 12) and she is now getting brutally trolled for allegedly wearing “revealing" clothes for the wedding reception.

It is to be noted that the ‘Jai Ho’ actress attended the reception wearing a sexy backless top and a hot thigh-high slit skirt.

Netizens trolled Disha Patani for wearing ‘revealing’ skirt at the wedding reception. One user commented, Why has she dressed like a belly dancer in a wedding?" Another one said, “Has she come to a wedding reception or a club?" “The outfit looks too cheap and totally not classy," commented a user.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara looked super attractive at their wedding reception with Kiara opting for a black and white outfit for the big day. Sidharth sported a jacket and paired it with black pants.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara chose a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga for the wedding, while Sidharth looked handsome in a sherwani.