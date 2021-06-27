Disha Patani sets internet on FIRE with her latest photo in white bikini

Disha Patani is known for setting the internet on fire once in a while with her bikini photos. The actor works out regularly and has quite a toned body, and a hot one too. Disha has once again raised the temperature on her Instagram with a brand new bikini photo.

In the picture, Disha can be seen thigh-deep in sparkling blue water with palm trees in the background. The actress is donning a white bikini and looks beautiful and sultry in her right profile. With the perfect combination of white, blue and green, Disha’s latest picture gives serious vacation goals. She has shared the post with a sun and otter emoji.

Mesmerised with the ‘Radhe’ actor’s photo, her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. “Hottisha is back,” wrote one user while another commented, “You beauty.”

This is not the first time Disha is flaunting her sexy curves. From printed bikinis, monokinis to cut-out swimsuits, Disha has managed to set off trends and inspire fashion and fitness enthusiasts who are also beach bums.

Last week, Disha shared a photo of herself in a leopard print bikini which had fans going weak in the knees.

A few days ago, Disha was spotted with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff as he practised football with other Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Even in sportswear, the actor looked ravishing.

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She also has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.