'Wanted only him for this role': Director Sameer Vidwans on casting Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

On Wednesday, actor Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming film titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to be helmed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans under Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Kartik shared a short clip on his Instagram handle to make the announcement and wrote in the caption, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people. #SajidNadiadwala @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @wardakhannadiadwala @karandontsharma @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures #SNKK."

For the unversed, the movie marks Vidwans' Bollywood directorial debut. He has helmed Marathi movies like 'Double Seat', 'Time Please', 'Mala Kahich Problem Naahi' and 'Anandi Gopal'.

Now, speaking about roping in the 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' actor, director Sameer Vidwans told SpotboyE in an interview that he only wanted Kartik to play the lead in his film.

"Satyanarayan Ki Katha is again a unique moving love story. It will bring out a facet of Kartik Aaryan's talent which the audience haven't seen so far. Kartik is an immensely talented actor. I wanted only him for this role," Vidwans said.

Talking about his pan-India project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' and collaborating with Kartik and Sajid Nadidawala, Sameer told SpotboyE, "I am nervous and anxious. I am also curious to know where the journey will take me. I have been working on the script of Satyanarayan Ki Katha with my writer Karan Sharma for almost two years. When I narrated the script to Kartik Aaryan he was most excited. Then I narrated it to Sajid Nadidawala. He too loved it. It's very encouraging to see such huge commercial names being so passionate about a different kind of love story."

In the interview, Sameer also divulged that 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a love story and that they are still looking at casting the female lead and considering various names. "The female lead is also very important. We are looking at various names," Sameer said.

Earlier, in a statement, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."

As for shooting the project, the film is expected to go on floors in November-December.