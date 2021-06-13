SSR death anniversary: Director Rumy Jafry remembers late actor, says 'we spoke exactly a year back on June 12'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and unfortunate demise in June last year shocked his friends, fans and family, who are still reeling from the pain and loss. Ahead of his death anniversary, various celebs have been remembering the actor and sharing their fond memories of him.

On the eve of SSR’s death anniversary, director Rumy Jafry has also talked about the bond he shared with the late actor. Sushant and Rumy were discussing a film proposal just when the country went under a nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rumy got emoitonal and said, “It was an intimate bond and we never clicked many pictures. He loved the food cooked by my wife and often came over for home cooked meals. Life is cruel. A year back, we used to speak to him and today, we are speaking about him.”

Rumy also recalled his last chat with his friend, Sushant, which was two days before his death. “It was exactly a year back on June 12 at around 3 pm when Sushant and I spoke. And that happened to be our last conversation,” he said, adding that their film was supposed to go on floors in May 2020.

“We had everything in place, including the music. When a lockdown was announced in March, Sushant was a little concerned about shooting for the film. While we were all optimistic that things would be normal by the end of April, the lockdown kept getting extended,” he said.

Rumy added that shooting a romantic comedy in COVID times would have been challenging so the 'Dil Bechara' actor suggested to explore another relatively small film.

Rumy said, “When things kept getting delayed, he had asked me to find something that’s relatively small, which we could shoot with a smaller unit. Something like say, Rajesh Khanna’s Ittefaq. We were on the lookout for a story. These conversations were happening towards the end of May last year.”

It is common knowledge that Sushant was jovial man and Rumy concurred with that. “He was a man full of heart and there lived a kid in him. He would often hug me and I loved him. Our bond was much beyond that of an actor and a director,” the director said.