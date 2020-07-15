'Dil Bechara' song 'Taare Ginn': Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi explore new beginnings of young love beautifully

The second song from Dil Bechara is out and it's titled 'Taare Ginn'. The love ballad is picturised on the lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi with the backdrop of prom night. In the song, we see the cute and young couple exploring the first steps of love and new beginnings. Sushant's character takes her on a date on his motorcycle but welcomes her like driving a car. He is shown as a doting young lad who takes utmost care of her too.

There are several cute moments in the song such as Sushant asking Sanjana for a dance, them being lost in each other's eyes. She is also impressed with his chivalry and is having a happy time while forgetting all the stress she is dealing with. The song ends with Sushant putting a thread on his nose while imitating Sanjana and leaving her in splits. 'Taare Ginn' ends on a soothing note but it's a beginning of a love story.

Check out the song video below:

'Taare Ginn' is crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The music is composed, produced and arranged by A R Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sanjana had earlier shared a still from the song and hinted at being one of her favourites.

Talking about the film, Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut. The film is set to have a direct digital release on Disney + Hotstar and will be streamed from July 24, 2020.