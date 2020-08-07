'Did you watch Sonchiriya?' asks Hansal Mehta after exposing Sushant Singh Rajput's 'fake fans'

Hansal Mehta exposed Sushant Singh Rajput's 'fake fans' on Twitter all day on Thursday. He questioned the 'fans' if they had watched Sushant Singh Rajput's underrated film 'Sonchiriya' and even 'exposed' a few 'fake fans' using #FakeFanExposed.

“Who watched #Sonchiriya at the cinema halls? None of the hired trolls for sure. Who watched #Sonchiriya later? None of them. They deserve only contempt,” Hansal tweeted. Soon after, he received a reply from all 'fans' of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Who watched #Sonchiriya at the cinema halls? None of the hired trolls for sure. Who watched #Sonchiriya later? None of them. They deserve only contempt. August 6, 2020

A few 'fans' questioned how watching 'Sonchiriya' would give justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. Hansal Mehta replied to them asking if they have seen the film, or calling them 'fake fans'.

Here's proof:

Hansal then gave a justification tweeting, "By not watching the artist's best work you have destroyed his soul. Those faking fandom at the behest of vested interests are nothing but trolls. They were insensitive towards his work. Now they are being insensitive to his memory. And disrespectful towards the law of our land."

By not watching the artist's best work you have destroyed his soul. Those faking fandom at the behest of vested interests are nothing but trolls. They were insensitive towards his work. Now they are being insensitive to his memory. And disrespectful towards the law of our land. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 6, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. Soon, Mumbai Police stated that the actor died by suicide, which irked fans. The fans, along with a few celebrities, put forth a demand for CBI probe.

After nearly two months, the Supreme Court has given its nod for CBI probe in the matter. The same happened after Bihar government requested the apex court for CBI probe. Bihar police had started investigating Sushant's case after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant.