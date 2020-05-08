Did Shah Rukh Khan refuse two-hero film with Salman Khan helmed by Rajkumar Hirani?

Fans have been waiting ever since Zero released in 2018 for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next project, there are rumors that he has given his nod to Rajkumar Hirani’s next. A new report claims that the project was originally supposed to be a two-hero film with Salman Khan.

In his column in Open magazine, Rajeev Masand wrote, "Trusted sources have revealed that the Munna Bhai franchise director originally had a two-hero project in mind that he wanted to make with SRK and Salman Khan. But Shah Rukh was reportedly keen on doing a solo-starrer, so it was back to the drawing board for the filmmaker."

Reports state that the filmmaker has asked the actor to refrain from announcing the news of their collaboration until the final script is ready.

Last month, during an Ask SRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh hinted that he prefers Hirani over acclaimed Hollywood directors. When asked which filmmaker he would like to work with, out of Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, he replied, "Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi (but Raju feels like one of our own...no)?"

Not only this, but fans also requested Shah Rukh to spill the details about his next, to which Shah Rukh said, "Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know."

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen as a vertically-challenged character in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film, which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was a box office disaster.