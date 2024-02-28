Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda? 'Hubby like VD' reaction ignites rumours, fans react

Rashmika Mandanna's reply has left fans wondering if she has confirmed marrying Vijay Deverakonda.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who often makes headlines because of her personal life and professional life, is also known for interacting with her fans on social media. Recently, she commented on a fan club's post discussing the qualities her future husband should have.

The post mentioned that he should be like 'VD' and Rashmika replied, "That's very true." This response left her fans excited and curious about her thoughts. For the uninitiated, 'VD' Vijay Deverakonda's nickname is given by his fans, and also there has been speculation about Rashmika and Vijay's relationship since they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam.

What qualities should one have to become #RashmikaMandanna's husband?



She is National Crush of India

Her husband must be special.



Her husband should be like VD.

I mean Very Daring Who can protect her.

We call her a queen then her husband should also be like a king pic.twitter.com/UwC4lyHBr4 — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) February 26, 2024

However, both have consistently denied the rumors, stating that they are good friends and each other's support system. One of her fan clubs on Twitter wrote, "What qualities should one have to become Rashmika Mandanna’s husband? She is National Crush of India Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring.Who can protect her. We call her a queen. then her husband should also be like a king.”

Rashmika's response, "That's very true," was seen by fans as a sort of confirmation regarding the dating rumors between her and Vijay Deverakonda. Many fans reacted to the post by sharing Vijay Deverakonda's gifs. One fan even wrote, "I think Rashmika will marry VD in the future," while another commented, "She indirectly confirmed it."

The two have been tight-lipped about their relationship and haven't confirmed their dating rumours. In a recent interview, the Animal actress opened up on her equation with the Arjun Reddy actor.

Earlier, talking to We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He’s not a yes person. He’s on point. 'This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don’t think.' He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone I really, really respect."