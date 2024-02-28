Twitter
Headlines

Made in Rs 225 crore, this film earned just Rs 45 lakh profit, star had to cut 90% fees, director quit, moved to TV

Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda? 'Hubby like VD' reaction ignites rumours, fans react

Union Home Minister Amit Shah fires fresh salvos at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'combination of family-oriented parties'

Anup Jalota is left in tears at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, calls his death personal loss: 'Apne yaar ko khoya hai'

'Entire country taken for ride': Supreme Court's contempt notice to Patanjali on ads

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 225 crore, this film earned just Rs 45 lakh profit, star had to cut 90% fees, director quit, moved to TV

Yami Gautam's Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries? Here's the real story

This actor started with 14 flops in 6 years, superstar saved his career, he gave year's biggest hit, won National Award

Health benefits of eating brown bread

9 timesTom Hanks inspired  us with strong motivational messages

Mughal emperors with Hindu mothers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Made in Rs 225 crore, this film earned just Rs 45 lakh profit, star had to cut 90% fees, director quit, moved to TV

Anup Jalota is left in tears at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, calls his death personal loss: 'Apne yaar ko khoya hai'

Yami Gautam's Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries? Here's the real story

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda? 'Hubby like VD' reaction ignites rumours, fans react

Rashmika Mandanna's reply has left fans wondering if she has confirmed marrying Vijay Deverakonda.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 08:05 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who often makes headlines because of her personal life and professional life, is also known for interacting with her fans on social media. Recently, she commented on a fan club's post discussing the qualities her future husband should have.

The post mentioned that he should be like 'VD' and Rashmika replied, "That's very true." This response left her fans excited and curious about her thoughts. For the uninitiated, 'VD' Vijay Deverakonda's nickname is given by his fans, and also there has been speculation about Rashmika and Vijay's relationship since they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam.

However, both have consistently denied the rumors, stating that they are good friends and each other's support system. One of her fan clubs on Twitter wrote, "What qualities should one have to become Rashmika Mandanna’s husband? She is National Crush of India Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring.Who can protect her. We call her a queen. then her husband should also be like a king.”

Rashmika's response, "That's very true," was seen by fans as a sort of confirmation regarding the dating rumors between her and Vijay Deverakonda. Many fans reacted to the post by sharing Vijay Deverakonda's gifs. One fan even wrote, "I think Rashmika will marry VD in the future," while another commented, "She indirectly confirmed it."

The two have been tight-lipped about their relationship and haven't confirmed their dating rumours. In a recent interview, the Animal actress opened up on her equation with the Arjun Reddy actor.

Earlier, talking to We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He’s not a yes person. He’s on point. 'This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don’t think.' He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone I really, really respect."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet SRK. Amitabh's co-star who quit Bollywood to work at dhaba, washed dishes for Rs 150, one call changed his life

India's biggest flop sequel, had a superstar in lead role, makers lost crores, made for Rs 85 crore, earned just Rs...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's invite for Jamnagar celebrations go viral

This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC says no stay on arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE