Did Kareena Kapoor Khan charge a whopping Rs 12 crore to play Sita?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is Bollywood’s original diva. With her quintessential looks and acting, the actor has won many hearts in her two-decade long career. She continue to charm the audience even after her marriage and motherhood. So, no wonder the actor charges a high amount for her movie projects.

As per a report Kareena will be starring as Sita in an upcoming mythological period saga. Helmed by Alaukik Desai, the masterpiece will be retelling of Ramayana from Sita's point of view. Kareena was Desai’s first choice for the film and the ‘Jab We Met’ actress has charged a whopping Rs 12 crore as its fee, double of Rs 6-8 crore that she charges normally.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crores which has put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well. But talks are on and Bebo remains the first choice.”

Kareena has two other projects lined up - ‘Veere Di Wedding 2’ and a Hansal Mehta film which she will be shooting for first as they will be completed in one month's time each. Accoridng to the source, "Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realises that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it's a retelling of Ramayana from Sita's point of view.

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in Advait Chandan's directorial 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. This will be Kareena’s first movie since she had her second baby in February this year.