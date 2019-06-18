Did Deepika Padukone replace Parineeti Chopra in 'Piku'? Latter reveals

Many times it has so happened that actors who were the first choices for the lead roles end up not taking it for another film or for some other reasons. The recent examples for the same are Katrina Kaif replacing Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, Shraddha Kapoor replacing Katrina in Street Dancer 3D and also Parineeti Chopra replacing Shraddha in Saina. Sometimes Bollywood celebs reveal after so many years that they were offered a hit film which they did not do it eventually.

Recently, something similar took place on the sets of BFFs With Vogue season 3 hosted by Neha Dhupia. In the upcoming episode, we will be seeing Parineeti appearing with her best friend Sania Mirza and they are at their candid best. In one of the sequences, the actor revealed that she could have been in the place of Deepika Padukone in the film Piku released in 2015. Talking about the same, Parineeti stated, "I didn’t really turn down the film… there was confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn’t happen, so it was my loss."

Well, that's definitely news!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi in which she is reuniting with her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

Apart from that, Parineeti also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor and it's directed by Dibakar Banerjee.