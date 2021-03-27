Dia Mirza's response to news report on pe**ses shrinking because of pollution is going viral

Bollywood actor, environmentalist and climate change activist Dia Mirza has created quite a stir on social media with her latest tweet.

Reacting to a piece of news shared by a portal on micro-blogging site Twitter, the headline of which read 'Human pe**ses are shrinking because of pollution, warns scientist', Dia quote-tweeted the article and wrote, "Now maybe the world will take #ClimateCrises and #AirPollution a little more seriously?"

While a section of Twitter users agreed with Dia that people should take the 'climate crises' and 'air pollution' situation more seriously (not in reference to the news article), a section of the Twitterverse had a good laugh at the actress's reaction to the article.

Dia Mirza has been consistently at the forefront of conversations about climate change. She has contributed her efforts in the field of social change, conservation and the environment, and also has been the face of many campaigns for the conservation of wildlife.

For the unversed, the actress married Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi last month in a small, intimate ceremony, with celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta attending.

She had taken to social media to inform her fans that only biodegradable and natural materials were used for her wedding ceremony. The wedding was conducted by a woman priest.

The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha in 2014. They announced their separation in August 2019.