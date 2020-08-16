Dhoni Retires: Ranveer Singh calls MS Dhoni 'G.O.A.T.' on Sakshi Dhoni's post for former Indian skipper

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, his wife Sakshi Dhoni took to her Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note for her husband. She posted a photo of Dhoni looking into the sky and quoted Maya Angelou, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Sakshi also wrote about how much she is proud of Dhoni's achievements.

Her post read as "You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud".

Ranveer Singh commented on Sakshi's post stating, "#thankyoumsd #goat".

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also made a post for Dhoni and wrote, "Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you. @mahi7781".

Along with Dhoni, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. They both are a part of IPL's team Chennai Super Kings.