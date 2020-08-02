'Defending Bollywood mafia has many perks': Kangana Ranaut lashes at Taapsee Pannu over Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Taapsee Pannu and Hrithik Roshan over the latest wishes pouring for Taapsee. Kangana has called it 'perks of defending Bollywood mafia'. "Defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them," she said.

Team Kangana Ranaut revealed the same on Twitter through a reply on Hrithik's birthday tweet for Taapsee. "Lol are you 12? Subtle," wrote a user while responding to Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish. Hrithik had tweeted, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee. From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug."

Many have believed that Hrithik wrote the 'fan' message because Kangana called Taapsee B-grade actress and human. Team Kangana tweeted the reply, "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs. Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them,"

Meanwhile Taapsee had responded to Hrithik Roshan's tweet writing, "Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you."

Here are the tweets:

Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 1, 2020

Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you August 2, 2020

Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs...(1/2) https://t.co/q1wpQn6MJt — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

...Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had spoken up about the 'Bollywood mafia' post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She has claimed that various names like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar control the industry.

The actress is currently quarantining in her Manali home. Kangana had alleged that she hesrd gunshots near her residence, which, she believes, was a threat because she has been asking for justice in Sushant's death case.