Deepika Singh opens up about making comeback in TV, reveals why she took 5-year break: 'Main kai saalon se...'

Deepika Singh explained why she took a 5-year break from television and revealed the perception the TV industry has towards her.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 09:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Singh (Image source: Instagram)
Actress Deepika Singh, who is popularly known as IPS Sandhya Rathi from Diya Aur Bati Hum, is making her comeback in TV with the soap drama Mangal Lakshmi. In the upcoming series, Deepika will essay the role of a rooted, strong but reserved homemaker Mangal, and this is quite different from what her fans have seen on the screen. 

During the promotion of the show, Deepika joins DNA India for an exclusive chat. With Mangal Lakshmi, Deepika returns to TV after five years. When asked why she took a break from television, Deepika says, "Main kai saalon se films aur OTT ke liye try kar rahi hoon, aur udhar hi main interest show kar rahi hoon. I have been approached for many shows, but main nahi karna chahti thi because I was unable to give a long-term commitment." 

Deepika reveals that she couldn't give a long-term commitment to a series, and also shares the reason behind it, "Main Odhisi seekh rahi thi, aur saath mein Sohum (her son) ko bhi sambhaal rahi thi, toh it was tough for me to manage everything. Even when I was not doing television, I was working. I used to practice Odissi for 2-3 hours, and there were theory studies too. So, I thought not to rush and complete my Odissi, pass exams, and then I will make a comeback. God has been kind, and everything has been streamlined. I gave my last exam on December 24, 2023, and then on January 10, I reached Delhi for the shoot of this series."

Deepika also reveals that she was surprised to be considered for the role of a homemaker. "The first thought that came to my mind after hearing the script was, "Kisi ne mujhe aise role ke socha, consider kiya. Mere liye yeh bahut badi baat thi. When you lead a successful show for years, there is a certain perception that people set for you. I wasn't expecting that makers will select me. I gave mock tests without any expectations. Main sunti thi, industry mein log kehte the ki 'You can cast her only for strong roles. Her audience would not see her in such roles.' Toh unhe yeh darr tha, isi liye I was offered certain type of roles, of a headstrong girl. I was surprised when I got selected after the mock tests." Mangal Lakshmi will be premiering on February 27, 2024, and airing every day at 9:00 pm only on Colors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

