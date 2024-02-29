Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon congratulate couple

Bollywood fraternity is showering blessings on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the arrival of their first child. Check out the reactions of Ranveer and Deepika's colleagues and close friends from Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken the internet down by announcing the pregnancy news. On Thursday, the couple shared the good news of expecting their first child, and the pregnancy news has been welcomed with wishes and blessings from their fans and colleagues.

Here's the post

Soon after Ranveer and Deepika shared the news, within an hour, their post got over 1.4 million likes and more than 30K comments. Ranveer and Deepika's Bajirao Mastani co-star, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Mubarak" with red heart emoji. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Omg!!!! Congratulations you two!" Varun Dhawan, who is also expecting his first child with Natasha Dalal dropped hearts in comments. Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Congratulations." wrote, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Big big congratulations to u both." Alia Bhatt dropped red hearts in the comment section.

Check out the reactions of Bollywood stars on Deepika and Ranveer's pregnancy

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter. She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She will also mark her debut in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again. Ranveer will be seen in Singham Again reprising his character Simmba.