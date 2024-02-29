Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon congratulate couple

Twitter
Bollywood fraternity is showering blessings on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the arrival of their first child. Check out the reactions of Ranveer and Deepika's colleagues and close friends from Bollywood.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Image source: File photo)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken the internet down by announcing the pregnancy news. On Thursday, the couple shared the good news of expecting their first child, and the pregnancy news has been welcomed with wishes and blessings from their fans and colleagues. 

Soon after Ranveer and Deepika shared the news, within an hour, their post got over 1.4 million likes and more than 30K comments. Ranveer and Deepika's Bajirao Mastani co-star, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Mubarak" with red heart emoji. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Omg!!!! Congratulations you two!" Varun Dhawan, who is also expecting his first child with Natasha Dalal dropped hearts in comments. Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Congratulations." wrote, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Big big congratulations to u both." Alia Bhatt dropped red hearts in the comment section. 

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter. She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She will also mark her debut in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again. Ranveer will be seen in Singham Again reprising his character Simmba.

