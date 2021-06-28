Deepika Padukone makes comeback on Instagram after nearly two months, shares her lockdown 'Expectation vs Reality'

After staying away from social media for almost two months, superstar Deepika Padukone Padukone has finally made a comeback on Instagram. The actor has graced us with her lockdown 'Expectation vs Reality’ photos.

In the first photo, Deepika can be seen doing Yoga in a black sports bra and leggings. On swiping left, you will Deepika adorably sleeping on the sofa in a white top and blue jeans. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Expectation v/s Reality,” with a laughing emoji. Well, we totally get you Deepika!

Check out her post:

Deepika’s fans and followers took to the comment section to let her know that she was incredibly missed and they’re happy to finally see her post. “We Missed you Sunshine,” wrote one user while another commented, “U made my day,”. A third user wrote, “Love you queen. Missed you so much.”

Many even related to Deepika over the struggles of lockdown. “life, just life,” wrote one user with laughing emojis while another commented, "Me too”

The ‘Piku’ actor’s last Instagram post was on mental health, shared on May 2, when the country was reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She reminded her fans that they are not alone and ‘we are in this together’.

In April, Deepika’s father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha Padukone had tested positive for COVID-19. Her father was even admitted to hospital due to high fever.

The Bollywood diva herself had reportedly contracted the virus, however, no official confirmation was given from her side. The news was confirmed by entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala on his Twitter handle.

On the work front, Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next few months. She will be seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in ’83’, which accounts for the saga of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983. She will also be cast in the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika has also kickstarted the shoot of ‘Pathan' in which she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.