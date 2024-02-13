Deepika Padukone joins Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa as presenters at BAFTA Awards 2024

Deepika Padukone expressed her gratitude on Instagram after being announced as a presenter at the BAFTA Film Award ceremony.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has joined David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa and will be presenting awards at the BAFTA Film Award ceremony, as reported by Variety. Deepika expressed her gratitude on Instagram for the opportunity.

Last year, she also presented an award at the Oscars. The BAFTA Film Awards are scheduled for Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The specific award categories they will present are not confirmed yet, but other presenters at the BAFTA Film Awards include Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant, Lily Collins known for Emily in Paris, Emma Corrin, and Gillian Anderson from The Crown, Himesh Patel from Black Mirror, and Idris Elba.

According to Variety, Emma Mackay and Jack O’Connell, both former winners, are confirmed to present The Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Film Awards. The nominees for the award this year include Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde.

During the ceremony, Hannah Waddingham will perform a special cover song, and Sophie Ellis Bexter will sing "Murder on the Dancefloor," which gained renewed popularity two decades after its release, thanks to Saltburn. The event is expected to be attended by celebrities like Barry Keoghan, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

