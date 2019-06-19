Deepika Padukone is the ultimate boss lady in a black pantsuit at The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York

Deepika Padukone is currently in New York wherein she attended a charity dinner organised by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue. The actor attended the Anxiety Youth Center Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital. At the event, Deepika met up with several celebrities including Anna and also supermodel Kendall Jenner. Deepika was seen wearing a fringed Alberta Ferretti pantsuit with black pumps and dangling earrings. She left her hair loose open.

Deepika took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos and videos from the event. She captioned one of the photos as, "last night for The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York..."

Sharing an overview video from the event, Deepika wrote, "Apart from research and outreach programmes, The Youth Anxiety Center has conducted more than 75,000 treatment sessions in six years...something to be very proud of! Thank You #AnnaWintour for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story. I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centres future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, “If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together”. @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre @voguemagazine"

The dimpled beauty also posted a photo of herself and wrote, "Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much;to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is ‘Hope’! @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre"

Deepika posted a photo posing with Kendall on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul... I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind... always! @kendalljenner"

The actor will soon be heading back to London to resume the shoot of '83.