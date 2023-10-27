'Bechara': Fans compare Ranveer Singh to Will Smith as Deepika Padukone confesses to seeing other men

Deepika Padukone has been brutally trolled for confessing to being in 'situationship' with Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the beloved Bollywood power couple, graced the coveted couch of Koffee With Karan Season 8, offering fans an intimate peek into their relationship, marriage, and the enchanting story behind their dreamy wedding.

Their candid revelations on Karan Johar’s show have set social media abuzz. During their conversation with host Karan Johar, Deepika disclosed that when they first met, they hadn't committed to each other. The Gehraiyaan star shared that they were both in a phase where they were free to explore other connections. Deepika was heard saying, “"I didn’t commit until he (Ranveer) proposed to me.”

However, social media called Deepika a ‘hypocrite’ for being in a situationship with Ranveer Singh and blaming Ranbir Kapoor for cheating. Her old video from Koffee With Karan is also going viral in which she can be heard saying that she takes relationships very seriously.

One of the social media users wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen The Biggest Hypocrite of our Generation #DeepikaPadukone.” The second one said, “Same thing we expect in regards to RK why judge him only?? Why target him just because he doesn't speak thik fake a*s women destroyed his image back then not happening again.”

The third person said, “the time when she was saying that she can't do casual dating was the time was she was casually dating chings oh my malpika.” The fourth person wrote, “Ranveer Kapoor broke her and another Ranveer is living with a ghost/image of Deepika that he might have had before being successful in Bollywood.”

In the rapid-fire segment, when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Director asked Ranveer, "In a love triangle featuring you and Deepika, which male actor would you not mind being cast as the third character", the actor reminded Karan how he has been saying since years that he wants to remake Sangam with him, Deepika, and Ranbir Kapoor.