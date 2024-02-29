Twitter
Dabba Cartel teaser: Jyothika, Sai try to bring down Shabana Azmi's drug syndicate, fans call it 'India ka Narcos'

Dabba Cartel revolves around Shabana Azmi, along with Shalini Pandey and three women who run a drug syndicate under the disguise of tiffin service. Netizens are impressed with the premise and even called it 'India ka Narcos'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shabana Azmi in Dabba Cartel (Image source: Screengrab)
Netflix announced another interesting crime thriller series, that revolves around a drug syndicate led by Shabana Azmi. Dabba Cartel is a series about five ordinary women from Thane, who go through a rabbit hole of adventures and begin distributing drugs through a 'dabba' delivery business. As their secret cartel expands, Jyothika and Sai Tamharkar hunt down the syndicate, leading to unexpected twists and turns. 

The producer of Mirzapur, Inside Edge- Excel Entertainment, backed the upcoming crime series, and it stars an ensemble cast, including Gajrao Rao, Shalini Pandey, and Jishu Sengupta. Netflix released the teaser on their streaming platforms with the description, "Hope you have a big appetite for crime dramas, because Dabba Cartel is arriving soon, only on Netflix!"

Here's the teaser of Dabba Cartel

The streaming giant unveiled the first look with the annual event. The immensely excited team of Dabba Cartel said, "As our first collaboration with Netflix, we’re excited to unveil Dabba Cartel, a riveting tale that propels five ordinary women from their routine existence in a quiet colony of Thane, into the murky, unpredictable life of the underworld. As the creators, our excitement is two-fold bringing this series to a global platform like Netflix. We are certain that Dabba Cartel will captivate, surprise and keep you hooked throughout. So join us on this journey of suspense, secrets, and unexpected alliances,” The immensely excited team of Dabba Cartel.

Soon after the teaser was unveiled, netizens praised the ensemble cast, and the backdrop of the drug syndicate. Many netizens called the show "India ka Narcos". A fan wrote, "Goosebumps dila diya teaser ne Netflix." Another fan wrote, "The cast is my favourite already!! Again... can't freaking wait!!" One of the netizens wrote, "2 teasers released today... Both female-centric quality content lead by character. Netflix is doing good. Hoping for some other teaser blast too." A netizen wrote, "Yeh toh India ka Narcos hai." Dabba Cartel will soon stream on Netflix. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

