Crew: Kriti Sanon's hot avatar in teaser of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Naina' leaves fans excited

Kriti Sanon leaves fans drooling as she unveils her hot avatar in Crew song Naina's teaser.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Kriti Sanon in Naina
The teaser of Crew has already increased the excitement in the audience. Now, the makers are planning to release the first song from the movie titled Naina which is sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. Recently, Kriti Sanon and Badshah dropped the teaser of the song creating a huge buzz. 

On Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh's behind-the-scenes antics and a captivating sneak peek of an upcoming song featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan only heightened the expectations of the audience. Now, Kriti Sanon has contributed to the buzz by offering fans a glimpse of the eagerly awaited song Naina. The actress unveiled her hot avatar wearing a white three-piece and flaunting her perfectly toned body.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Sharing the teaser of Naina, Kriti Sanon wrote, "It doesn’t get hotter than this. Iss 'Naina' ka kya kehna!" slated to drop on March 4th, the song showcases her in a captivating and confident light, revealing a side of her that audiences have yet to see. Meanwhile, rapper Badshah has stoked anticipation even further by sharing his own teaser on Instagram, a collaboration of epic proportions of him and Dosanjh.

Netizens shared their excitement for the song and also drooled over Kriti Sanon's hotness. One of the comments read, "Queen of Hotness." Another user commented, "Diljit, Kriti and Badshah, what a combo." Another user wrote, "Monday is gonna be the hottest day." Another comment read, "so excited for the first song."

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is poised to make a significant impact upon its release on March 29th, 2024, representing a major milestone for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Crew is a heist film starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu as cabin crew who are out on a mission. Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in special appearances. 

