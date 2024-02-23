Twitter
Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look posters from Crew are out.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 02:23 PM IST

Edited by

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are all set to entertain the audience in the upcoming heist film Crew. Recently, the makers of the film released the first look posters of the actresses from the movie increasing the excitement of the viewers. 

The first look posters from the movie show Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon dressed in the uniform of a cabin crew. Sharing the posters, Kareena wrote, “Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! Crew in cinemas on March 29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma.” Their uniforms are blood red with a blue hat. The actresses are set to risk, steal, and fake it all as they embark on the journey. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Netizens shared their excitement in the comment section after seeing the first-look posters. One of the comments read, "Tabu will eat Kriti and Kareena together in a sandwich." Another wrote, "OMG, so excited, Tabu looks the most stunning." Another wrote, "What a combination, this is going to be fire." Another comment read, "Tabu rocks." 

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Talking about working with Kareena and Tabu, Kriti Sanon said, "It is a quirky fun film. It has got a lot to do with the camaraderie of these three women. It is very well written; it is very funny and has a thrill element to it as well. Obviously, because Rhea is attached to it, it is going to look very good. Rajesh’s Lootcase was so fresh and funny. I am looking forward to finally getting to work with women who I have admired as actors, just play off them and have a good time." 

 

