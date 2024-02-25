Crakk box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal film sees drop on first Saturday, collects Rs 2.75 crore

Twitter
Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Crakk sees its first decline in collections on the second day.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi in Crakk
Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal’s sports action drama Crakk opened to a poor response from the audience. However, it managed to get a decent start at the box office due to Cinema Lovers Day. Now, the film has recorded a decline in number on its first Saturday. 

According to Sacnilk, Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer collected Rs 4.25 crore on day 1, however, now, the film has seen it's first drop on day 2 and collected only Rs 2.75 crore. The film had an overall 11.27% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.

The film clashed with Yami Gautam’s political thriller Article 370, however, is lagging behind it. The total collection of Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk stands at Rs 7 crore, on the other hand, Article 370 has minted over Rs 13 crore in two days. It will be interesting to see if Crakk can make a comeback after this decline.

This film is directed by Aditya Dutt and produced by Action Hero Films. Crakk stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in key roles. As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".

Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

Arjun Rampal who plays the role of a villain in the film said, “I have been in the industry for many years, and this was the first time I walked on the set and didn't know anyone. I was opposite this beast called Vidyut. He knows how to push the envelope with action. Every day I walked on the set, someone was somersaulting, another jumping out of a window, or cycling on a pole. I was surrounded by these awesome athletes and I had the tough job of doing it better than them.”

