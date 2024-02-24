Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jeeyega performed well at the box office on the first day.

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal’s action film opened to poor response from the critics. The film clashed with Yami Gautam’s political thriller Article 370, however, failed to beat its opening day haul.

The film benefited from discounted ticket prices of Rs 99 on Cinema Lovers Day despite getting poor reviews. According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4 crore on day 1 failing to beat Article 370 which earned Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day. Crakk’s real test comes this weekend as it competes with Yami Gautam’s film which opened to positive response from critics as well as the audience.

The film, however, managed to beat Vidyut Jammwal’s previous film IB71’s opening day haul as it collected Rs 1.55 crore on day 1 in India. Not only this, Crakk also beat Vidyut-starrer Commando’s first-day haul.

Arjun Rampal revealed that he underwent an intense physical transformation for Crakk and told ANI, “For this role, I had to go way lighter and work on my agility. I swam every day in open waters to increase my cardiovascular strength. I ran 10K thrice a week and ate clean. I had to make sacrifices to get in shape and tip the scale in my favour. I ate a lot of protein and followed a strictly veg diet thrice a week.”

The actor also revealed that he injured himself while filming and said, "While shooting, I suffered from two slip discs, and production kindly paused shoot for 2 weeks so I could recover. I had to be careful but at the same time get stronger to give my best performance. And of course, to keep Vidyut in mind because he's also very well-built and does an excellent job on himself."

Helmed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. The film revolves around the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports. The film has now been released in theatres.