'Coolie No 1' releases soon: Video where Rohit Shetty talks about casting Sara Ali Khan for 'Simmba' goes viral

As news about Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1' slated for release started making rounds, a video of Rohit Shetty talking about casting her for 'Simmba' has been going viral

There is a rumour going around that Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starring film 'Coolie No 1' directed by David Dhawan is slated for Amazon Prime release. Soon after, netizens spoke about banning the film because of the starkids playing the lead role. A few days after taking a dig at Varun Dhawan, they have now targetted Sara Ali Khan.

A video of Rohit Shetty talking about (more like joking about) casting Sara Ali Khan for 'Simmba' has been going viral. Rohit had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. When asked how he casted Sara for the female lead, Rohit said that Sara folded hands and requested him, so he took her in the film.

Here's the viral video:

For the uninformed, Sara joined the team of 'Simmba' when the shooting of her debut film 'Kedarnath' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput had come to a halt. The movie went on floors again, and Sara was switching between the shooting of Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The actor was the first starkid who had two back-to-back releases within a month back in 2018.

The debate of starkids began after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Kangana had claimed that a movie mafia works against outsiders, post which the netizens have started showing their wrath on starkids.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' (sequel of Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan's film) opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. The duo's chemistry became the talk of the town for quite some time. She was awaiting the release of 'Coolie No 1' (also a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's film, directed by David Dhawan), and now it is being believed that the movie might go for a direct OTT release, like most films currently.

The trend of releasing movies on OTT platforms began with 'Gulabo Sitabo' and was followed by Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara'. More recently, movies like Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' had released on digital. Films like Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull', among many other films, are slated for OTT release.