'Coolie No 1' releases soon: Video where Rohit Shetty talks about casting Sara Ali Khan for 'Simmba' goes viral

Headlines

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Coolie No 1' releases soon: Video where Rohit Shetty talks about casting Sara Ali Khan for 'Simmba' goes viral

As news about Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1' slated for release started making rounds, a video of Rohit Shetty talking about casting her for 'Simmba' has been going viral

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 08:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is a rumour going around that Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starring film 'Coolie No 1' directed by David Dhawan is slated for Amazon Prime release. Soon after, netizens spoke about banning the film because of the starkids playing the lead role. A few days after taking a dig at Varun Dhawan, they have now targetted Sara Ali Khan.

A video of Rohit Shetty talking about (more like joking about) casting Sara Ali Khan for 'Simmba' has been going viral. Rohit had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. When asked how he casted Sara for the female lead, Rohit said that Sara folded hands and requested him, so he took her in the film.

Here's the viral video:

For the uninformed, Sara joined the team of 'Simmba' when the shooting of her debut film 'Kedarnath' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput had come to a halt. The movie went on floors again, and Sara was switching between the shooting of Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The actor was the first starkid who had two back-to-back releases within a month back in 2018.

The debate of starkids began after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Kangana had claimed that a movie mafia works against outsiders, post which the netizens have started showing their wrath on starkids.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' (sequel of Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan's film) opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. The duo's chemistry became the talk of the town for quite some time. She was awaiting the release of 'Coolie No 1' (also a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's film, directed by David Dhawan), and now it is being believed that the movie might go for a direct OTT release, like most films currently.

The trend of releasing movies on OTT platforms began with 'Gulabo Sitabo' and was followed by Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara'. More recently, movies like Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' had released on digital. Films like Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull', among many other films, are slated for OTT release.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet world's unluckiest man who sold 10 percent of Apple shares for 800 dollars

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out: See how to check, what is next for applicants here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE