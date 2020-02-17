'Coolie No 1' Goa schedule on! Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan to shoot for romantic song

Varun Dhawan post attending Filmfare Awards 2020 in Guwahati and Sara Ali Khan post walking the ramp in Delhi have headed to Goa. Yes, they will be resuming the shoot of their upcoming film, Coolie No 1. The actors have shot the film in Bangkok and Mumbai while Goa was also a part of their one of the schedules. It's going to be a final schedule with a romantic song shoot and then the movie has been wrapped.

Varun and Sara have been joined by Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi for Goa schedule. Talking about the same, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "Sara’s character is from Goa, so, we will also be filming some important scenes which are integral to the narrative, along with some lighter moments featuring Jaaved."

The source went on to reveal that the song will be an original track composed by Tanishk Bagchi. They further said, "The idea is to make the most of the beach locations and churches in the picture-perfect state."

While Coolie No 1 has recreated versions of two original songs namely 'Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, Bhel Puri Kha Raha Tha'. Talking about the songs in the film, director David Dhawan had stated to the tabloid, "It’s an important song; it has heart. But times have changed, so I’m going to picturise it very differently."

Coolie No 1 marks the third outing of David with his son Varun after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. While they both have worked with Sara for the first time.