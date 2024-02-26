Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's biographical film Amar Singh Chamikla gets a release date.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are set to share the screen in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila. The makers of the film recently announced the release date of the film leaving fans excited.

On Monday, Netflix took to its Instagram and shared the release date of the Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz (banjo emoji) (A crowd would gather when he sang, such was his style). @imtiazaliofficial ’s AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!" Chamkila marks Diljit and director Imtiaz Ali's first on-screen collaboration.

Chamkila is based on the life of singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila who were assassinated on March 8, 1988. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 12. Netizens shared their excitement for the same. One of the comments read, "finally the wait is going to be over." Another wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman and Imtiaz, this is going to be absolute magic." Another user commented, "Finally Imtiaz Ali is back."

Earlier, talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Making Amar Singh Chamkila about the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe."