CBI reaches Mumbai for probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case; forms three teams to take investigation forward

After Supreme Court had asked transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Special Investigation Team of the central agency arrived in Mumbai on Thursday (August 20, 2020) evening (at 7.30 pm). They are currently staying at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz. The team has finalized the strategy for the investigation.

CBI Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad, who is leading the team, has formed three teams to take the investigation forward, said sources. The first team would examine all the case diaries, related to the case, that it got from the Mumbai Police, forensic report of Mumbai and autopsy report.

The second team would take statements of people involved in the case, including those interrogated by the Mumbai Police.

The third team involved in the case would go to Sushant's house with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts to recreate the death scene again. Three Physicists and six Scientists from 3 Chemistry division from the team of CBI will study the hanging incident.

A team of CBI will also interrogate neighbours to know how many people live in the area. They will also scan the entire CCTV footage of June 14.

CBI has also prepared a list of questions which they will ask the accused, including Rhea Chakraborty. After getting different answers, the accused could be questioned face-to-face.