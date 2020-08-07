'Cannot say anything about what their intention was': IPS officer Vinay Tiwari as BMC releases him from quarantine

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from quarantine and asked him to return to Patna on Friday and resume duty on August 8.

After he was released IPS Vinay Tiwari spoke about his release and how the investigation was hampered. He said, "Our investigation was interrupted, but according to what their process was, they quarantined me, which hampered the investigation. We constantly tried to reach some result but now this investigation will be done through some other agency. We cannot do or say anything about what their (Mumbai Police/BMC) intention was."

After his release, the BMC released a statement that read, ''The Municipal commissioner of MCGM has is asking to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine to facilitate his return to Patna to resume his duties.''

Soon after the IPS officer was released Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took to Twitter and said, ''Following the remarks of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, Bihar Police Headquarters wrote a letter to the Commissioner of BMC yesterday requesting them to release IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. He is released today and will return to Patna this evening. Thanks to BMC.'"

Family, friends, and fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been demanding a CBI investigation after he was found dead on June 14 at his home in Mumbai's Bandra. On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh, who resides in Rajiv Nagar locality of Patna, lodged an FIR against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with the local police station accusing her of abetment to suicide and mentally and financially exploiting the actor.