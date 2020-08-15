California recognizes Sushant Singh Rajput's overall contribution to society, proud sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares pic

On the eve of Independence Day, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an image of another achievement by her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared an image where the state of California recognized Sushant for his overall contribution to society.

The certificate, held by Shweta, read, "On behalf of the California State Assembly, I, Assembly member Kansen Chu, on this 15th day of August 2020, would like to recognize Sushant Singh Rajput in remembrance of his immense contributions to Bollywood cinema with special appreciation for all of his philantrophic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage."

Posting the image, Shweta wrote, "On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California."

Here's her post:

Shweta Singh Kirti had also started the initiative 'Global 24-hour prayers for SSR', which took place throughout the day. Netizens from across the world shared their images while praying for Sushant. Apart from Shweta, Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon had also shared images of them praying.

Shweta had also shared a video of Sushant's family from the prayer meeting of late actor, while pleading people to share images of them joining hands for the initiative.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Two months since, there is no closure in the case. While Mumbai Police had called it a case of suicide, Bihar Police also conducted a brief investigation in the case, before Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) came into action. Currently, the Supreme Court would decide whether the CBI can continue investigating the matter.