Buzz is: Dharmendra set to replace late Vinod Khanna in Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is slated to resume work soon. The team will be shooting for Salman's item song 'Munna Badnaam Hua' in a few days. Although there have been rumours about who would shake a leg with Salman Khan on the song, another mystery that remains unsolved is - who will play Salman-Arbaaz's father in the movie?

Post Vinod Khanna's demise, the makers are reportedly now in search for a new face as the father to the brothers - Chulbul Pandey and Makkhi Pandey - played by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, for Dabangg 3. A recent news report on Deccan Chronicle suggests that Dharmendra could be roped in.

The report states that Salman Khan insists Dharmendra should play his father in the movie. The news doesn't come as a surprise since that is the similar bond which they share in real life. The two in fact even appeared together in Yamla Pagla Deewana... Phir Se... recently. In addition, 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha also shook a leg with both the actors on the song 'Rafta Rafta'.

Dimple Kapadia, who was shown dead in Dabangg itself, might have a resurrection, suggested some reports. However a source close to the film told the daily, “How can Dimpleji return in Dabangg 3 when her character died in the first Dabangg film? We don’t know where these rumours come from. But they make no sense. No, we don’t plan to resurrect Naina Devi (Dimple Kapadia’s character) from the dead.”