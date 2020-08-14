'Broke my heart to listen to them crying': Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law recalls fateful night of his death

Headlines

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Pooja Bhatt apologising to Elvish's speech, Weekend Ka Vaar was full of fun

Know Why Indian Football Team Might Miss Asian Games For Second Successive Edition

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather; pilgrims wait at base camp in Srinagar

Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill? and Adipurush recovers Rs 432 crore before its release, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 03

What will happen to old Parliament building after inauguration of New parliament building on May 28?

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Broke my heart to listen to them crying': Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law recalls fateful night of his death

Sushant SIngh Rajput's brother-in-law on how only justice can bring the family some sense of peace.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. The late actor's death caused a stir in the country and the cries for justice for him are louder than ever. Now, Sushant's brother-in-law- Vishal Kirti, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti's husband, shared details of the fateful night when they got the news of Sushant's death. 

In his blog, Vishal said, "The dreadful calls started coming in at around 2 am PST (2:30 pm IST). The phone was away from the bed and of course, I had no idea who was calling and why continuously but I could hear the nonstop vibrations. Annoyed, I got up to check and at that moment, the world came tumbling down. Before I talked to anyone, I read the text messages which were flashing on the screen. Many people including family members were trying to reach us and many friends were asking if the news was fake. I checked the news and was horrified to read that Sushant had allegedly taken his life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Vishal further opened up about how he broke the news to his wife and said, "I ran over to Shweta’s phone on the other side of the bed and noticed a plethora of missed calls and text messages on her phone as well. And that’s when I did one of the toughest things I have had to do in my life, break the news to Shweta. I cannot forget her reaction and her first conversation with Rani Di. It broke my heart to listen to them crying on the phone and that night changed our lives forever as we knew it."

Vishal said that he wrote this blog as it has been two months since that night but the family is still struggling. "What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again. However, we hope that an unbiased investigation would shed light on what transpired and perhaps give us some closure so that we can focus on cherishing his memories instead of always wondering what exactly happened with Sushant and why he could not be saved," he said. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Meet man who inherited Rs 20,000 crore from father, lives in 170 room house whose ticket price is...

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE