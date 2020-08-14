'Broke my heart to listen to them crying': Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law recalls fateful night of his death

Sushant SIngh Rajput's brother-in-law on how only justice can bring the family some sense of peace.

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. The late actor's death caused a stir in the country and the cries for justice for him are louder than ever. Now, Sushant's brother-in-law- Vishal Kirti, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti's husband, shared details of the fateful night when they got the news of Sushant's death.

In his blog, Vishal said, "The dreadful calls started coming in at around 2 am PST (2:30 pm IST). The phone was away from the bed and of course, I had no idea who was calling and why continuously but I could hear the nonstop vibrations. Annoyed, I got up to check and at that moment, the world came tumbling down. Before I talked to anyone, I read the text messages which were flashing on the screen. Many people including family members were trying to reach us and many friends were asking if the news was fake. I checked the news and was horrified to read that Sushant had allegedly taken his life."

Vishal further opened up about how he broke the news to his wife and said, "I ran over to Shweta’s phone on the other side of the bed and noticed a plethora of missed calls and text messages on her phone as well. And that’s when I did one of the toughest things I have had to do in my life, break the news to Shweta. I cannot forget her reaction and her first conversation with Rani Di. It broke my heart to listen to them crying on the phone and that night changed our lives forever as we knew it."

Vishal said that he wrote this blog as it has been two months since that night but the family is still struggling. "What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again. However, we hope that an unbiased investigation would shed light on what transpired and perhaps give us some closure so that we can focus on cherishing his memories instead of always wondering what exactly happened with Sushant and why he could not be saved," he said.