BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, say reports. It has also been reported that the 61-year-old actor will soon be flying to the US soon for medical treatment. Shekhar Suman's son Adyayan Suman took to his Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir this year why u doing this ?"

On August 2 1980, Sanjay's mother Nargis fell ill during a session of the Rajya Sabha, with the initial cause assumed to be jaundice. She was rushed home and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Bombay where she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980 and underwent treatment for the disease at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Nargis went into a coma on 2 May 1981 after she became seriously ill and died the next day.

On the other hand, Dutt got discharged from the hospital on Monday and returned home after he was hospitalized at Lilavati hospital as he complained of breathing discomfort and chest pain. He suffered from low oxygen saturation levels, leading to discomfort in the chest.

Today the actor took to his Instagram and posted a cryptic note saying that he is taking a break from work to get some medical treatment done. Sanjay wrote, "Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

According to reports, Dutt was admitted with fluctuating oxygen levels and was tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sanjay Dutt had tested negative for the novel virus. Thus, he was receiving treatment in a non-COVID ward.

Sanjay Dutt had celebrated his birthday a week ago, on July 29. He turned 61 this year, under the lockdown.

The actor had recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming film 'Sadak 2' as well. The movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, is slated for August 28 release on Disney+Hotstar.