'Brahmastra': Shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film wrapped abruptly in Varanasi; here's why

On Monday evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the Mumbai airport while they returned from Varanasi. The couple has been shooting in the holy city for their upcoming film, Brahmastra from past few weeks. Ranbir and Alia along with Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy shot in the hot temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and several photos from the sets were leaked online. Moreover, director Ayan Mukerji also conducted a press meet in Varanasi along with the cast of the film.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the Varanasi schedule of Brahmastra was wrapped three days before the decided date. Reportedly, Alia fell sick on the sets of the film and had to take medical treatment soon. Talking about the same, a source stated to the tabloid, "Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song."

Alia will also be consulting a specialist to get well soon and then jump back to work.

Earlier, at the press meet, when Ayan was asked about the reason behind shooting in Banaras, the filmmaker replied, "In the film, Varanasi is that place where all the characters meet for the first time and the actual adventure begins from there. So far, we have shot a song and an action sequence and hopefully, we will be able to present it well."

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film is releasing during summer 2020.